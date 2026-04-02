IPL 2026: Why SRH Spinner Shivang Kumar Is Called 'India's Noor Ahmad'? Explained

SRH spinner Shivang Kumar, called 'India's Noor Ahmad', made his IPL debut vs KKR. Known for rare left-arm wrist spin and deceptive googlies, his unique style and all-round skills make him a key talent for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Shivang Kumar made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 2. Shivang replaced Eshan Malinga, who went wicketless while conceding 35 runs in the season opener against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the playing XI.

Shivang Kumar, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 30 lakh as an uncapped Indian cap at the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, receiving his first-ever professional contract and the chance to showcase his leg-spin skills on a big stage alongside seasoned internationals.

However, Madhya Pradesh spinner is called 'India's Noor Ahmad', the Afghanistan spinner who is playing for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL season. Shivang Kumar's sobriquet has become talked-about ahead of his debut IPL match.

Shivang Kumar belongs to a rare breed of left-arm spinners, much like Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, known for his sharp variations, clever use of spinners and pace, and ability to trouble batsmen even in high-pressure T20 situations. In fact, Shivang is a right-hander, but his father audaciously converted him into a left-arm spinner, which defined his craft.

Shivang's father, Praveen Kumar, is a railway employee and former Ranji player for Bengal, who coached and encouraged him from a young age, even helping convert him into a left‐arm wrist spinner, shaping his unique bowling style that has drawn comparisons to Noor Ahmad.

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Another reason why Shivang Kumar is nicknamed 'India's Noor Ahmed' is for his deceptive googlies that regularly troubled the batters. Madhya Pradesh spinner's ability to disguise wrong-un, along with sharp turn and flight, has seen him outfoxing the top batters, the traits similar to those of Afghanistan and CSK spinner.

Before making his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shivang's skills were on display during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In VHT, the 23-year-old was one of the standout bowlers of the tournament with 10 wickets, including a 5-wicket haul, at an economy rate of 5.16 in just three matches.

In T20 cricket, Shivang picked four wickets in as many matches, with the best figures of 3/25 coming at the Eden Gardens, where he made his IPL debut. His unique left-arm spin bowling, similar to Noor Ahmed's, was already making a buzz in the domestic circuit well before he stepped onto the IPL stage.

Shivang Kumar is not just a left-arm spinner with guile, but he also offers all-round value. Often known for his spin bowling variations that would trouble the batters, he can contribute handy lower-order runs and provide sharp fielding, making him a versatile asset in T20 cricket.

In three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, Shivang scored 67 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 33.50. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the 23-year-old has scored 59 runs at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 143.90 in four matches. Though his lower-order contributions weren't massive, Shivang's ability to chip in with quick runs when needed adds balance to the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad.

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Shivang Kumar didn't have an ideal start to his debut IPL season, as he went wicketless while conceding 41 runs at an economy rate of 10.2 in his spell of four overs. Coming in to bat at No.9, the 23-year-old hit a four off KKR pacer Blessing Muzarabani before he was dismissed for 4 off 2 balls.

The SRH brought him into the playing XI as a 'wicket-taking option', especially in the middle overs, given his ability to deceive batters with flight, turn, and variations. While his numbers weren't eye-catching, the experience at Eden Gardens against a strong KKR batting line-up was valuable for the young spinner making his IPL entry.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded their first win of the IPL 2026 with a 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH made a strong comeback after a defeat to the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener.