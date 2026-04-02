Raghav Chadha's Veiled Response On Removal As AAP RS Deputy Leader? MP Posts Snippets From Speeches With Evil Eye Emoji

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) replaced its Rajya Sabha deputy leader, Raghav Chadha, with Ashok Mittal, amid speculation about Chadha's alleged differences with the party's top leadership, Chadha took to social media and posted snippets from his speeches in upper house of the parliament.

The 2 minute 45 second video included snippets from his speeches on "tax burden on middle class, data expiry problem, paternity leave should be legal right, end minimum balance penalties, food adulteration, incoming call charges, 28-day recharge scam, Inevitable: death and tax, excess baggage charges, paper leak scam, air pollution problem, remove GST on health insurance, expensive airport food, gig workers exploitation, delays in health insurance claims, toll plaza loot, data privacy leak, free annual health checkup right, skyrocketing air fares, digital copyright strikes, GST 2.0: Benefit missing".

Party officials confirmed that a letter had been sent to the Rajya Sabha secretariat requesting Raghav Chadha' s removal from the post of deputy leader in the Upper House. According to PTI, AAP leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh stated,“Rajya Sabha secretariat was made aware of the party's decision.”

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AAP leaders denied reports that Chadha was barred from speaking in the Rajya Sabha under the party MPs' quota.

Ashok Mittal reacts

Speaking to reporters, Mittal said that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had entrusted him with the role of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. He added that he would perform his duties diligently, representing both the party's position and national interests effectively in the House.

The Rajya Sabha MP of AAP from Punjab said,“Everyone gets time to speak in our party; it is a democratic process. Raghav Chadha will also be given time to speak in the Rajya Sabha in the future.”

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Ashok Mittal described it as a routine procedure, noting that N D Gupta had previously served as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha before Chadha took on the role.

"Now, I have been given this role. Our party wants all MPs to learn, and probably in that context, I have been given this role so that I can learn the processes and administrative skills in politics," he mention, noting that the party holds firm.

Chadha's silence on AAP matters and absence in party's events

The move comes amid Chadha's prolonged silence on AAP matters and his absence from several public events led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Once considered a close confidant of Kejriwal and among the youngest MPs in the country, Chadha had played a significant role in party affairs, especially in Punjab and during AAP's governance in Delhi.

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Chadha was abroad for medical reasons when Kejriwal, then Delhi Chief Minister, was arrested in March 2024 over the excise policy case. He remained away during Kejriwal's nearly six-month incarceration and met him only a few days after his release on September 13, 2024.

More recently, Chadha stayed silent when Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other AAP leaders were discharged by a Delhi court in the excise case last month. He also skipped Kejriwal's press conference and a rally at Jantar Mantar following the court's ruling.

Party officials said Chadha has been increasingly sidelined from political campaigns and organisational activities in other states, though he continues to speak out in Parliament and publicly on issues like high airfares and gig workers' conditions.

The AAP currently has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, including seven from Punjab and three from Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)