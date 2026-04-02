Quote Of The Day By Sam Levenson: 'Don't Watch The Clock Do What It Does. Keep Going'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Time will move forward no matter what. The real question is: Will you move with it-or just watch it pass? Today, we delve into one of many famous quotes by American author and humorist Sam Levenson:

Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going Sam Levenson

Sam Levenson, born in 1911, had built a successful career as an entertainer and book writer, staring off as an educator. At 68, he died at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn after suffering a heart attack (on August 27, 1980), according to a New York Times report.

As per his profile on Encyclopedia, Levinson was a high school teacher from 1934 to 1946 in Brooklyn. He became a teacher after graduating from Brooklyn College. For several years, Sam taught Spanish at Samuel J. Tilden and Abraham Lincoln High Schools, according to the Brooklyn Jewish Historical Initiative.

He gained a reputation as a humorist reciting stories about his childhood on New York's Lower East Side.

He also gave comic lectures to a variety of schools and social groups.

His book Everything but Money (1966) describes his experiences growing up in New York. He also wrote Meet the Folks (1948), Sex and the Single Child (1969), In One Era and Out the Other (1973), You Can Say That Again, Sam! (1975), and You Don't Have to Be in Who's Who to Know What's What (1979).

Meaning of the QuoteDon't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.| Quote of the Day: Robert Downey Jr. on redefining heroism: 'Hero is not a noun'

This quote by Sam Levenson beautifully captures the essence of hard work and persistence needed to achieve success, without keeping track of the time.

This quote simply encourages people to just do what they must do, without letting time limit their actions. They must actively move forward, steadily and without interruption.

This is closely related to the idea of 'flow' state, where productivity and focus deepen because you stop tracking time altogether.

This quote is also believed to challenge a common myth: that success requires constant high energy. Instead, it suggests: Progress is built through unremarkable but consistent effort.

The essence of Sam's quoted breaks down to: Accept that time will pass anyway. What matters is whether you moved forward during that time.

Another reading of the quote may be: Detach from the pressure of time, but stay aligned with its movement. Dissociated yourself with constant time pressure and believe that real growth skills, careers, health) still follows slow accumulation.

On similar lines, there's a famous quote in the Bhagavad Gita:

"yoga-sthaḥ kuru karmāṇi saṅgaṁ tyaktvā dhanañjaya siddhy-asiddhyoḥ samo bhūtvā samatvaṁ yoga uchyate"

This translates to: "Be steadfast in the performance of your duty, O Arjun, abandoning attachment to success and failure. Such equanimity is called Yog."