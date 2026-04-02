India's Peak Power Demand Expected To Touch 388 GW In 5 Years - Govt Shares Plan To Tackle It

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's peak power demand is expected to touch 345 gigawatt (GW) in Financial Year (FY) 2029-30 and 388 GW in FY 2031-32, the Ministry of Power stated in a reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday, April 2.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Power, Shripad Naik, also listed measures taken by the government to meet electricity demand, keeping in view "peak demand levels recorded during the recent summer season."

Notably, India had witnessed an all-time maximum demand of 250 GW in FY 2024-25.

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Naik wrote in his reply, "As per midterm review of 20th Electric Power Survey (EPS), the peak electricity demand and energy requirement for FY 2029-30 is anticipated to be 345 GW and 2388 BU respectively and for FY 2031-32, the peak electricity demand and energy requirement is anticipated to be 388 GW and 2703 BU respectively."

The minister said India had "successfully met the all-time maximum demand of 250 GW in Financial Year ( FY) 2024-25."

He also shared details of "actual Power Supply Position of India" in last three years and the current year i.e. 2025-26 (up to February, 2026) in terms of Energy and Peak.

The numbers showed only a marginal gap between 'energy supplied' and 'peak demand', and 'energy requirement' and 'peak demand'.

What measures govt has taken to meet growing power demand:

The government statement mentioned several measure it's taking to ensure sufficient power supply in future. Here are few of them:

1. RAPs: The government said the installed generation capacity in 2031-32 is likely to be 874 GW, according to the National Electricity Plan (NEP)

So, to ensure generation capacity remains more than the projected peak demand, all the states have prepared their“Resource Adequacy Plans (RAPs)”, which are dynamic 10-year rolling plans and includes power generation as well as power procurement planning.

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2. All the states were advised to initiate process for creating/ contracting generation capacities; from all generation sources, as per their Resource Adequacy Plans.

3. Capacity addition programme: The Ministry of Power said that the projected thermal (coal and lignite) capacity requirement by the year 2034–35 is estimated at approximately 3,07,000 MW as against the 2,11,855 MW installed capacity as on March 31, 2023.

"To meet this requirement, Ministry of Power has envisaged to set up an additional minimum 97,000 MW coal and lignite based thermal capacity," it added.

4. 12,723.50 MW of Hydro Electric Projects were under construction till January 31, 2026. Further, 4,274 MW of Hydro Electric Projects are under various stage of planning and targeted to be completed by 2031-32.

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5. 6,600 MW of Nuclear Capacity is under construction till 31.01.2026 and targeted to be completed by 2029-30. 7,000 MW of Nuclear Capacity is under various stages of planning and approval.

6. 1,54,830 MW Renewable Capacity including 64,670 MW of Solar, 6,490 MW of Wind and 59,990 MW Hybrid power is under construction till January 31, 2026, while 47,920 MW of Renewable Capacity including 35,440 MW of Solar and 10,080 MW Hybrid Power is at various stages of planning and targeted to be completed by 2029-30.

7. Promotion of Renewable Energy Generation: The government said, "100% Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) charges have been waived for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by June 30, 2025 (with waiver tapering off 25% annually till June 2028), for colocated BESS projects commissioned by June 2028, for Hydro PSP projects where construction work awarded by June 2028, for Green Hydrogen Projects commissioned till December 2030 and for offshore wind projects commissioned till December 2032."

8. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been permitted up to 100 percent under the automatic route.

9. Transmission plan has been prepared till 2032. Laying of new intra-state transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity has been supported under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme for evacuation of renewable power.

10. Govt schemes: Scheme for setting up of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power projects is being implemented.

Other schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, New Solar Power Scheme (for Tribal and PVTG Habitations/Villages) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) and Dharti Aabha Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA JGUA), National Green Hydrogen Mission, Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme for Offshore Wind Energy Projects have been launched.

Green Day Ahead Market (GDAM) and Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM) have been launched to facilitate sale of Renewable Energy Power through exchanges.

Besides, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has also been launched to achieve the objective of localization of supply chain for solar PV Modules.