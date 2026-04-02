Who Is Todd Blanche? Trump Replaces Pam Bondi As US Attorney General With His Former Personal Lawyer

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that he is replacing Pam Bondi as the US Attorney General with Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney General, Reuters reported.

Trump shared the update in a social media post, stating that Blanche, who previously served as his personal lawyer, will take over leadership of the Department of Justice (DOJ) on an interim basis. Praising Bondi, he described her as a "Great American Patriot and a loyal friend."

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The move comes amid growing frustration with Bondi's performance, particularly regarding the handling of investigative files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender. According to a White House official, Trump had reportedly become dissatisfied over Bondi not acting quickly enough to pursue prosecutions against critics and adversaries he believed should face criminal charges.

In his social media post, Trump also praised Bondi and said she would be transitioning to a role in the private sector.

Here's all you need to know about Todd Blanche:

Blanche, who has previously represented Trump in multiple legal matters, including defending him in a criminal trial this year related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, was appointed by Trump in 2025.

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According to media reports, he previously worked at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). After Trump's election victory, the President praised Blanche in a statement, saying, "Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long."

According to reports, Blanche began his career at the Department of Justice, where he spent over 15 years in various capacities. He initially worked as a contractor before becoming a paralegal in the Criminal Division. He later joined the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, where he served as an Assistant US Attorney (AUSA) and eventually advanced to a supervisory role.

After leaving the Department, Blanche transitioned into private practice as a criminal defense attorney. During this period, he represented Trump in three criminal cases filed in 2023 and 2024.

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Following Trump's return to the White House, Blanche was appointed to serve alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi, where he worked on advancing the administration's public safety agenda. In his DOJ role, he has been involved in initiatives aimed at tackling illegal activity and protecting American businesses from fraud.

Beyond his professional career, Blanche has been married to his wife, Kristine, for nearly three decades. He is a father of two and a grandfather of one.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, Legal Institutions, Economics, and Government & Political Science in 1996. He later completed his Doctor of Laws from Brooklyn Law School in 2003.

Blanche's career timeline

From May 1999 to July 2003, Blanche worked as a Paralegal in the Criminal Division of the US Attorney's Office (SDNY) in the New York City Metropolitan Area.

From 2003 to 2006, he worked as a Litigation Associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. During this time, he also served as a Law Clerk in the chambers of the Honourable Joseph F. Bianco.

In October 2006, he joined the US Attorneys' Offices, where he worked for more than eight years. His roles included Co-Chief of the White Plains Division of the Southern District of New York from October 2006 to November 2014, and Co-Chief of the Violent Crimes Unit (SDNY) from July 2011 to July 2013.

In 2014, Blanche joined WilmerHale as Counsel, where he worked until 2017. He then moved to Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP as a partner, remaining there until April 2023.

Between 2023 and 2025, he became a founding partner at Blanche Law. In March 2025, he was appointed as the Deputy Attorney General at the US Department of Justice.