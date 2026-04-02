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ELI COOPER CONTINUES DOMINANT 2026 WITH DOUBLE GOLD AT STK MASTER OF THE RING
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Eli Cooper delivered a standout performance at the 2026 STK Master of the Ring, earning double gold in the 11–12 Advanced Boys Kata and Advanced Point Fighting divisions.
The result marks Cooper's fourth consecutive gold medal in Advanced Kata to begin the 2026 season, maintaining a perfect 4–0 record in addition to capturing a Grand Championship earlier this season, reinforcing his position as one of the top competitors in his division.
In Advanced Point Fighting, Cooper's performance was particularly strong, winning gold following four consecutive bouts without conceding a single point. This extends Eli's 2026 record to a dominant 12–1 with a 92.3% win rate, three gold medals and one bronze while outscoring opponents 65–12 and a +53 point differential.
In addition to his double gold performance, Cooper made his debut in weapons competition, placing fourth with Bo in the 11–12 Advanced Weapons division.
Cooper continues to train at Douvris Orleans under World Champions Ben Clarke, Rose Rhéaume, Dante Lorusso, Justin Liu, building on a growing competitive résumé that includes multiple gold medal finishes, a Grand Champion title, and podium results at national and international events, including the 2025 WKC World Championships.
“I'm focused on continuing to improve with every competition,” said Cooper“so I'm happy to have some success at a great tournament like STK Master of the Ring.”
Looking ahead, Cooper will compete at the Cobra International in Montreal on April 4, followed by the WKC Ontario Provincials on April 11, as he continues his pursuit of qualifying for the WKC World Championships in Spain.
With consistent podium performances, technical precision, and expanding skills across multiple divisions, Cooper continues to emerge as a promising young martial artists.
The result marks Cooper's fourth consecutive gold medal in Advanced Kata to begin the 2026 season, maintaining a perfect 4–0 record in addition to capturing a Grand Championship earlier this season, reinforcing his position as one of the top competitors in his division.
In Advanced Point Fighting, Cooper's performance was particularly strong, winning gold following four consecutive bouts without conceding a single point. This extends Eli's 2026 record to a dominant 12–1 with a 92.3% win rate, three gold medals and one bronze while outscoring opponents 65–12 and a +53 point differential.
In addition to his double gold performance, Cooper made his debut in weapons competition, placing fourth with Bo in the 11–12 Advanced Weapons division.
Cooper continues to train at Douvris Orleans under World Champions Ben Clarke, Rose Rhéaume, Dante Lorusso, Justin Liu, building on a growing competitive résumé that includes multiple gold medal finishes, a Grand Champion title, and podium results at national and international events, including the 2025 WKC World Championships.
“I'm focused on continuing to improve with every competition,” said Cooper“so I'm happy to have some success at a great tournament like STK Master of the Ring.”
Looking ahead, Cooper will compete at the Cobra International in Montreal on April 4, followed by the WKC Ontario Provincials on April 11, as he continues his pursuit of qualifying for the WKC World Championships in Spain.
With consistent podium performances, technical precision, and expanding skills across multiple divisions, Cooper continues to emerge as a promising young martial artists.
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