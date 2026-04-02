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Yukon Metals Corp

Yukon Metals Corp


2026-04-02 03:13:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:27 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp: Reports an intersect of 11.7 g/t of gold within extensive vein system in first drill program and expands land package at Star River Property located adjacent to the past-producing Ketza mine in the southern Yukon, motivating the acquisition of additional, highly prospective, Stump claims along the same structural corridor. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading up $0.02 at $0.52.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN02042026000212011056ID1110937344



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