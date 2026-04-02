Africa Tops 'Neglected News' Ranking In Germany

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BERLIN, April 2 (dpa) – Issues related to Africa are most under-represented in German news, according to a new ranking published on Thursday.

Once a year, the Initiative Nachrichtenaufklärung – which translates as news explainer intiative – ranks“the top 10 neglected news topics” in order to bring public attention to issues and stories considered to be under-reported in Germany, according to its website.

The initiative found that while countries like the Seychelles or Mauritius – popular tourist destinations – are doing well according to the Human Development Index, they are often portrayed as poor, leading to a“one-sided perception of Africa as predominantly poor and underdeveloped.”

The United Nations Human Development Index uses a number of criteria, such as health, knowledge and standard of living, to assess a country's level of development.

It is intended to be an alternative to rankings using economic growth as the sole indicator.

Other neglected issues highlighted by the news ranking include the environment, social affairs and legal issues.

The extent of microplastic pollution of agricultural lands ranked second, followed by a rise of stateless people in Germany who often have to wait for years to receive official status due to inconsistent legal guidelines and overburdened authorities, according to the initiative.

The ranking is based on submissions by the public, which are reviewed by universities and ultimately selected by a jury of experts.

–NNN-dpa