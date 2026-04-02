F.D. Maurice Professor of Religion, King's College London

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Linda Woodhead MBE DD is Professor of Sociology of Religion at Lancaster University.

She researches contemporary religion on the ground, in the UK and worldwide.

Between 2007 and 2013 she has been directing the AHRC/ESRC Religion and Society Programme, a £12m national research council investment which embraces 75 separate projects.

She devised and organises the Westminster Faith Debates with Charles Clarke.

Her books include Religion and Change in Modern Britain, A Sociology of Religious Emotions, An Introduction to Christianity and The Spiritual Revolution. Why Religion is Giving Way to Spirituality.

2006–present Professor of Sociology of Religion, Lancaster University

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