Research Fellow, Centre for Global Child Health, The Hospital for Sick Children; Adjunct Faculty, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto

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Salima Kerai is Adjunct Faculty at the Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto, and a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Centre for Global Child Health, The Hospital for Sick Children, advised by Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta. Her scholarship examines child and adolescent development, maternal health literacy, mental health, and climate resilience across low- and middle-income countries, with particular attention to the translation of population-level evidence into policy-relevant practice.

She has over a decade of experience working across academic, hospital, and community settings in Canada and Pakistan. Dr. Kerai holds a PhD in Population and Public Health from the University of British Columbia as well as a Master of Science in Epidemiology and Biostatistics and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Aga Khan University. She is a recipient of the William J. Wilder Research Fellowship and a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Doctoral Award, among other honors.



–present Adjunct Faculty, University of Toronto –present Research Fellow, Centre for Global Child Health, The Hospital for Sick Children

2025 University of British Columbia, PhD in Population and Public Health

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