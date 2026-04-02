Professor of Business Information and Analytics, University of Denver

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Andrew Urbaczewski is a Professor of Business Information and Analytics and Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver. His work is featured not only in over 35 prestigious academic journal articles but also translates well outside academia. Recently, his work related to analytics was featured in Forbes, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, and The Telegraph, amongst other locations. Andrew has applied his knowledge as a consultant in technical areas of governmental institutions, such as the United States Air Force, the United States Department of Energy, and the City and County of Broomfield.

As a researcher, his studies of COVID-19 Contact tracing apps and their efficacy was published in both academic and popular circles. His study looked at the best way for implementing contact tracing apps to achieve maximum usage and effectiveness and was published in a top academic circle. Moreover, it led to interviews and his work being summarized by international outlets such as the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC), The Hill Times (Canada), KDVR-Denver, and KOA Denver. He has also researched municipal efforts to integrate technology to help cities deliver services more effectively to its citizens, specifically in Denver, and this was published in 2020 in a leading academic journal. He also regularly teaches classes in decision processes and behavioral economics at DU, where he works with students to show how to change behaviors through nudges, incentives, and understanding biases.

Andrew also has much international experience in research and teaching. He has delivered several executive education and traditional student programs throughout Europe, focusing mainly on Finland through his rich relationship with Aalto University, Aalto-International Center Mikkeli, and Mikkeli University of Applied Sciences. He has also developed programs and delivered seminars at the University of Western Australia in Perth.

Andrew holds a Ph.D. in Information Systems from Indiana University, and also holds an MBA from West Virginia University and a B.Sc in Finance (with honors) from the University of Tennessee.

–present Professor, Department of Business information and Analytics, University of Denver

2000 Indiana University, Ph.D/Business Administration

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