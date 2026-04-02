US Trade Deficit Up To $57.3B In February
The United States' international trade deficit in goods and services expanded by $2.7 billion, or 4.9%, compared to the previous month to reach $57.3 billion in February, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed in its report published on Thursday, AzerNEWS reports.
Year-to-date, the figure decreased by 54.8% or $136.1 billion.
Exports increased 4.2% month-on-month, amounting to $314.8 billion, as imports rose 4.3% to $372.1 billion in February. Year-to-date, exports went up by 11.3%, while imports slumped by 9.2%.
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