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Australia To Limit Gambling Ads After Criticism

Australia To Limit Gambling Ads After Criticism


2026-04-02 03:10:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Alimat Aliyeva

The Australian government has unveiled long-awaited reforms to gambling advertising, following years of public pressure, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The new measures will further restrict when and where gambling ads can appear and place tighter controls on who can feature in them. However, the reforms stop short of a full ban, which had previously enjoyed cross-party support and backing from numerous community organizations.

The restrictions have faced strong opposition from powerful gambling companies, as well as media outlets and sports organizations, which fear significant revenue losses.

Australia has the highest per capita gambling losses in the world, highlighting the urgency of reform.

Interestingly, experts suggest that the new rules could reshape sponsorship deals in sports, potentially paving the way for more ethical partnerships and new revenue streams in advertising, such as promoting responsible gaming initiatives and financial literacy campaigns.

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AzerNews

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