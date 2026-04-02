Three Children Injured In Kharkiv Region In Russian Strike
“Three children were injured as a result of an enemy strike in the Lozova district. The occupiers attacked the village of Lymanivka. The girls, aged 12, 14, and 15, sustained injuries. Fortunately, their condition did not require hospitalization-medical personnel provided all necessary assistance on site,” the post reads.Read also: Six injured in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours due to Russian strikes
Earlier, the Air Force had warned of a missile threat to Lozova.
As reported, over the past day, the Russian army struc a house in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region; a 52-year-old and a 75-year-old woman were injured, and a fire broke out.
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