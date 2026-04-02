Devastating Strikes On Russia: Ukraine's Forces Hit Five Strategic Plants, 10 Oil Facilities In March

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

“Each attack on Russia was part of a systematic effort to destroy the enemy's war machine. The March campaign became one of the largest in terms of the number of strategic enterprises hit: five factories and 10 oil facilities,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense outlined the most important targets hit during March and their significance.

Military-industrial complex and aircraft manufacturing

Thanks to high-precision strikes, five strategic plants were hit during the month.

Kremniy El plant, Bryansk

This is one of Russia's largest microelectronics enterprises. A production facility and a component warehouse were hit, disrupting the supply chain of microchips for Iskander missiles and air defense systems for up to six months.

Aviastar aircraft plant, Ulyanovsk

Parking areas and a climate-controlled shelter were damaged, and several Il-76 and Il-78 aircraft were hit. Aviastar is a key enterprise for the production and maintenance of heavy transport aircraft that support troop logistics and aerial refueling of strategic aviation.

123rd Aircraft Repair Plant, Staraya Russa

Hangars for Il-76 aircraft were struck, and a strategic A-50 airborne early warning aircraft was damaged. This facility is a major center for aircraft repair in Russia, and its disruption could significantly slow the restoration of the invaders' air fleet.

Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant, Alchevsk

A large-scale fire broke out following the strike. The plant is involved in producing artillery shell casings (casting and initial processing of large-caliber blanks) and armored steel for military equipment.

Granit Innovation Center, Sevastopol

The only service center for S-400 air defense systems in Crimea was hit. This makes rapid repair of complex surface-to-air missile systems on the peninsula impossible, creating prolonged gaps in air defense coverage.

Oil refining industry and fuel storage facilities

Long-range strikes on Russia in March halted a significant portion of Russian oil exports in the Baltic region.

A total of 10 oil industry facilities were hit, including refineries, terminals, and ports.

Albashneft and Afipsky refineries

Key suppliers of diesel fuel for Russia's southern military grouping.

Port Kavkaz and Sheskharis oil terminal (Novorossiysk)

Critical transshipment hubs for oil and fuel supplies to the Black Sea Fleet.

Saratov refinery and Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim

Major processing plants that ensure Russia's internal military reserves and fuel market stability.

Kirishi and Yaroslavl refineries

Primary sources of aviation fuel for airfields in Russia's western and northern military districts.

Transneft – Primorsk port and NOVATEK-Ust-Luga

Strategic Baltic terminals. Strikes on them disrupt export revenues and energy logistics.

In addition, 14 fuel and lubricant depots were hit, which are used to refuel tanks and armored vehicles directly before deployment.

Air defense

During the month, 12 S-300/S-400 surface-to-air missile systems were struck. This reduces the enemy's ability to control airspace and protect strategic rear areas, creating significant gaps in regional air defense coverage.

Strikes also targeted 10 short- and medium-range air defense systems, including Tor, Tor-M1, Tor-M2U, Buk-M1/M2/M3, Pantsir-S1, and Tunguska.

Naval assets and missile systems

In March, the Defense Forces of Ukraine also struck the patrol icebreaker Purga at the Vyborg Shipyard. The frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov were also hit.

Additionally, three Iskander missile systems and two Bastion systems used for strikes against civilian infrastructure were targeted.

Drone attacks on Ust-Luga port damageloading terminal – Reuters

“Ukraine continues to systematically destroy Russia's war machine within the framework of its war plan, depriving the aggressor of the resources needed to wage war. Every new explosion at a strategic site in Russia is a step toward exhausting the aggressor,” the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through April 2, 2026, amount to approximately 1,300,030 personnel, including 1,300 over the past day.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine