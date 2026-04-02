Russians Carried Out 129 Attacks On Naftogaz Facilities During Heating Season
“129 enemy attacks over the 151 days of the heating season. The Russians targeted pipelines, gas production facilities, underground storage facilities, and heating systems-everything on which Ukrainians depend for heat and gas,” the statement reads.Read also: Kherson RMA: Russian forces intensify use of fiber-optic drones
It is noted that gas workers repaired the damaged facilities during the cold snap and ensured heat in the homes of millions of people.
As reported, last week the Russians attacked Naftogaz production facilities in the Poltava and Sumy regions for four consecutive days; a company employee was killed in the attacks.
Photo: Naftogaz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment