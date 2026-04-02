Russians Carried Out 129 Attacks On Naftogaz Facilities During Heating Season

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Group's press service reported this on Telegram.

“129 enemy attacks over the 151 days of the heating season. The Russians targeted pipelines, gas production facilities, underground storage facilities, and heating systems-everything on which Ukrainians depend for heat and gas,” the statement reads.

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It is noted that gas workers repaired the damaged facilities during the cold snap and ensured heat in the homes of millions of people.

As reported, last week the Russians attacked Naftogaz production facilities in the Poltava and Sumy regions for four consecutive days; a company employee was killed in the attacks.

Photo: Naftogaz