War Update: 127 Clashes On Front, Heaviest Fighting In Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Thursday, April 2.

Russian artillery continues to shell border areas. Today's strikes hit Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Vyntorivka, Volfyne, Koreniok, Prohres, Brusky, Starykove, Nova Huta, and Havrylova Sloboda in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Russian invaders carried out 58 strikes on settlements and positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched four assaults on Ukrainian positions near Starytsia and Veterynarne. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russians attempted seven times to improve their positions toward Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoosynove. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance toward Nadiia and Drobysheve. Two clashes are ongoing.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian assault group onfront

In the Sloviansk sector, one clash is ongoing in the area of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces have not conducted active operations today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out nine attacks near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, Russian forces have attempted 36 times to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and Filiia, as well as toward Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka. Seven clashes are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched 18 assaults near Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Vorone, and Krasnohirske, as well as toward Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Vyshneve, and Verbove. Five clashes are ongoing.

Russian aviation struck the area of Kolomiitsi.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 25 enemy attacks toward Olenokostiantynivka, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Myrne, Zelene, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Ten more clashes are ongoing.

Russian aviation also struck the area of Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russians carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Mali Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, and Stepove, as well as toward Novodanylivka, Lukianivske, and Prymorske. One clash is still ongoing.

Enemy aviation struck the areas of Preobrazhenka and Omelnyk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, one assault attempt toward the Antonivskyi Bridge is ongoing.

Devastatings on Russia: Ukraine's forces hit five strategic plants, 10 oil facilities in March

In other sectors of the front, the situation remains without significant changes. Russian forces have not attempted advances there.

The Ukrainian military continues to exhaust the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian assault attempt in the Sumy region ended in failure.

Photo: 44th Separate Mechanized Brigade