Melania Trump Brokers Return Of Abducted Ukrainian Children In Fourth Mediation Effort

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a release on the website of the White House, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the U.S. First Lady has now facilitated the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia for the fourth time.

“Specifically, six Ukrainian minors currently domiciled in the Russian Federation will return to their families in their homeland nation, Ukraine,” the statement emphasizes.

According to the release, another child will be handed over to relatives later this month.

Melania Trump noted that reunifying children with their loved ones remains one of the most important global issues. She also expressed hope for continued cooperation between the parties in this direction.

European Commission representative: Return of deported Ukrainian children requires systematic approach

As Ukrinform reported, 38 countries, as well as the Council of Europe and the European Union, are actively supporting efforts to return deported Ukrainian children. So far, 2,058 children have been successfully returned to Ukraine.

In March, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska held meetings with officials from the United States Department of State, where the main topic was a new comprehensive $25 million program aimed at helping return Ukrainian children.

U.S. President Donald Trump, during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, handed him a letter from First Lady Melania Trump concerning the abducted Ukrainian children.

Photo: White House