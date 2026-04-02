New Agreements Reached: Zelensky On Cooperation With Countries Targeted By Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in his address, Ukrinform reports, citing his Telegram channel.

“Ukraine is participating in all formats of engagement with our partners for more security and shared strength. We continue to work with countries that are currently under attack by the Iranian regime. New arrangements have been reached, and Ukraine will have an even greater presence in the new security formats. This will certainly strengthen Ukraine's export potential and defense capabilities,” the President said.

Zelensky noted that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, will provide a detailed report tomorrow on the work carried out this week – country by country, from the Gulf region to Türkiye.

“And Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha took part today in a joint format with Europeans and other partners regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the issues affecting freedom of navigation. This is important for the overall global situation – and for global security,” he stressed.

The President emphasized that Ukraine has relevant expertise in maritime routes, as well as in protecting and restoring navigation.

“If partners are ready to act, we will consider how we can strengthen them, how we can contribute our expertise, knowledge, and technological potential. It is now impossible to imagine real security without Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who understands this. Thank you to everyone we are already working with,” he said.

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As Ukrinform reported, Türkiye has expressed interest in Ukraine's defense expertise.