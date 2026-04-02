Azerbaijan's Loan Allocations To Karabakh And East Zangazur Climb In Mar. 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of loan allocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region reached 525.9 million manat ($309.3 million) as of March 1, 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) indicates that this figure represents a slight decrease of 92,000 manat ($54,117), or 0.02%, compared to the previous month, but a significant increase of 48.8 million manat ($28.7 million), or 10.2%, compared to the same period last year.

The average interest rate for credits in the region was 19.88%. Out of the total, 525.5 million manat ($309.1 million) were issued in local currency, and 433,000 manat ($254,705) in freely convertible currency (FCC).

In East Zangazur, the total credit volume reached 24.4 million manat ($14.3 million), marking an increase of 58,000 manat ($34,117) or 0.2% from the previous month, and a rise of 14.5 million manat ($8.5 million) or 2.4 times compared to last year. The region's average interest rate was 14.63%, with 15.6 million manat ($9.1 million) allocated in local currency and 8.86 million manat ($5.2 million) in FCC.

Combined, the total credit allocations for Karabakh and East Zangazur amounted to 550.4 million manat ($323.7 million).

Across all regions of Azerbaijan, total credit allocations reached 30.1 billion manat ($17.7 billion) as of March 1, 2026. This represents a monthly increase of 138.8 million manat ($81.6 million) or 0.5%, and a year-on-year growth of 2.5 billion manat ($1.4 billion) or 9.2%, highlighting continued expansion in the country's banking and lending sector.