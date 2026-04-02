Azerbaijan's Loan Allocations To Karabakh And East Zangazur Climb In Mar. 2026
Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) indicates that this figure represents a slight decrease of 92,000 manat ($54,117), or 0.02%, compared to the previous month, but a significant increase of 48.8 million manat ($28.7 million), or 10.2%, compared to the same period last year.
The average interest rate for credits in the region was 19.88%. Out of the total, 525.5 million manat ($309.1 million) were issued in local currency, and 433,000 manat ($254,705) in freely convertible currency (FCC).
In East Zangazur, the total credit volume reached 24.4 million manat ($14.3 million), marking an increase of 58,000 manat ($34,117) or 0.2% from the previous month, and a rise of 14.5 million manat ($8.5 million) or 2.4 times compared to last year. The region's average interest rate was 14.63%, with 15.6 million manat ($9.1 million) allocated in local currency and 8.86 million manat ($5.2 million) in FCC.
Combined, the total credit allocations for Karabakh and East Zangazur amounted to 550.4 million manat ($323.7 million).
Across all regions of Azerbaijan, total credit allocations reached 30.1 billion manat ($17.7 billion) as of March 1, 2026. This represents a monthly increase of 138.8 million manat ($81.6 million) or 0.5%, and a year-on-year growth of 2.5 billion manat ($1.4 billion) or 9.2%, highlighting continued expansion in the country's banking and lending sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment