Iranian President Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the humanitarian aid Azerbaijan has provided to Iran.
President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Iran will continue and emphasized that the next shipment of humanitarian aid will be sent shortly.
Expressing his concern over the escalating situation in Iran, the head of state prayed for God's mercy upon the Iranian citizens who lost their lives.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope for a swift end to the confrontation.
During the telephone conversation, the parties emphased the necessity of achieving peace in the region as soon as possible.
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