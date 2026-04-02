MENAFN - GetNews) About us

Dongguan New Youwei Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of special adhesive products and polymer optical materials. Established in 2010, our factory is located in the manufacturing city of Dongguan. Through years of continuous innovation, we have acquired independent property rights and developed our own brands. We have also established a perfect service system.







The main production of electronics, electrical insulation tape, shielding tape, transparent PET single and double tape series, black PET Single and double tape series, aluminum foil (aluminum foil Mara), copper foil (copper foil Mara) shielding material series, glass fiber (no substrate) thermal tape series, thermal copper, aluminum (nano carbon, graphite) series, no substrate (conductive) tape series, flame retardant tape series, FFC(absorbing material) tape series cloth (black, white) tape series, mobile phone, car waterproof foam tape series, conductive Foam, transformer copper strip series, etc., OEM glue, in the automotive new energy, mobile phone communication, transformers, circuit boards, backlight modules and other fields to build end-to-end material application solutions, for the material die-cutting end customers, material application end customers to provide solutions, products and services, and is committed to enabling the future information development of the society.

With advanced digital coating equipment from Germany, we have a coating automatic pre-coating production line of 8000 square meters, with a daily output of 10,000 square meters. In the development and application of optical protective film technology, we always keep pace with the world's well-known enterprises and the same industry to provide customers with innovative products and services. Become one of the direct or indirect suppliers of Foxconn, Samsung, BYD, TCL, LG, Jabil Electronics, Lens Technology, Gree, Fuyao and other well-known enterprises, based on modern technology, combined with the actual needs of domestic and overseas, and develop together with domestic and foreign customers with high quality.

We are a team full of responsibility and passion for customers, we advocate learning, good at innovation, sincere cooperation, sincere service, and advocate win-win, to ensure that the fastest time, the best service, the maximum to meet the needs of customers.

Corporateculture

Our Mission

To promote the development of science and technology and lead the trend of scientific application

Our core values

People-oriented adhere to the integrity of the implementation of change focus on performance

Our service philosophy

Keenly grasp the application trend, quickly meet customer needs customer-centric, beyond customer satisfaction

Our view of people

Both virtue and ability, virtue first, appointing people on merit, employing strengths

Our vision

To be a sustainable high-growth enterprise

Our business philosophy

Focus on professional goals Gather quality first continuous innovation

OUR MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY

The selection and training of talents will be given top priorityRespect and trust every employeeBuild a learning team to continuously improve the core competitiveness of enterprises and individuals through continuous learningAdhere to principles and emphasize discipline, Work together to develop the spirit of teamworkHard work, honest, upright, brave, loyal, optimistic, confident, advocating learning, enterprising, innovative, dedicated and passionate, and Attach importance to cooperative master spirit.