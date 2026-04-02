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"New Era Medical in Clearwater offers integrative regenerative medicine with Dr. Roscoe to provide personalized treatments for long COVID and chronic pain, helping patients reclaim their vitality."New Era Medical in Clearwater, FL, has announced new integrative regenerative medicine protocols specifically designed for adults aged 40–70 struggling with long COVID, Lyme disease, and chronic autoimmune conditions. Led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, the clinic provides non-surgical, drug-free solutions focused on cellular repair and immune support. This initiative establishes the practice as a local leader in helping patients reclaim their vitality from complex, persistent illnesses.

CLEARWATER, FL - New Era Medical, a premier holistic healthcare practice, is officially announcing the availability of integrative regenerative medicine in Clearwater. This expansion of services is specifically designed to meet the growing needs of adults aged 40 to 70 who are navigating the debilitating effects of long COVID, Lyme disease, and other complex chronic illnesses. By combining traditional clinical insights with advanced biological therapies, the clinic aims to provide a comprehensive path toward recovery for patients who have found limited success with conventional treatment models.

As the medical community continues to research the lingering effects of viral infections, many residents in the Tampa Bay area find themselves struggling with "invisible" symptoms. Fatigue, brain fog, and systemic inflammation have become common complaints among those who have technically recovered from an initial illness but remain unable to return to their baseline health. New Era Medical is addressing this local demand by offering a science-based, non-surgical approach that focuses on cellular health and immune modulation.

The rise of long COVID has highlighted a significant gap in the current healthcare system. According to current medical understanding, treatments for long COVID require a multi-system approach because the condition can impact everything from neurological function to cardiovascular health. New Era Medical's integrative model looks beyond symptomatic management, seeking to identify and support the body's underlying regenerative processes.

A Multi-Faceted Approach to Complex Recovery

The integrative regenerative medicine protocols at New Era Medical are tailored to the unique physiological profile of each patient. For individuals dealing with autoimmune disorders or chronic fatigue, the clinic utilizes a variety of modalities that work in synergy to reduce systemic stress and promote tissue repair.

Key benefits of the integrative regenerative approach include:



Immune System Modulation: Supporting the body's natural ability to regulate inflammatory responses.

Cellular Repair Support: Utilizing advanced biological therapies to address tissue damage at the foundational level.

Non-Drug Centered Protocols: Prioritizing therapies that reduce reliance on long-term pharmaceutical interventions.

Neurological Clarity: Targeting the "brain fog" and cognitive fatigue often associated with post-viral syndromes. Personalized Care Mapping: Developing long-term wellness plans that evolve as the patient's health improves.

“We are seeing an influx of patients who feel stuck in a cycle of chronic illness,” says Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, Clinic Director at New Era Medical.“Whether it is the lingering exhaustion of long COVID or the complexities of an autoimmune diagnosis, these patients are looking for more than just a temporary fix. Our goal with providing integrative regenerative medicine in Clearwater is to offer a sophisticated, holistic toolkit that helps the body heal itself. We are seeing remarkable shifts in patient vitality when we shift the focus to cellular regeneration.”

Local Access to Advanced Healthcare

For many Clearwater residents, accessing high-level integrative care previously required traveling to major national research centers. New Era Medical is bridging this gap by bringing advanced technology and specialized training to the local community. The clinic's staff is trained in high-standard protocols that prioritize patient safety and clinical compliance, ensuring that those with sensitive conditions-such as late-stage Lyme disease or complications from cancer treatments-receive care that is both innovative and grounded in healthcare conservatism.

The practice philosophy at New Era Medical is rooted in the belief that the body possesses an innate intelligence. By removing biological obstacles and providing the necessary regenerative building blocks, the clinic helps patients reclaim their quality of life. This is particularly vital for the 40–70 demographic, where the cumulative effects of lifestyle stress and chronic illness can significantly impact longevity and daily independence.

“Our community deserves access to the latest developments in restorative health without having to navigate the complexities of a large hospital system,” Dr. Roscoe added.“By focusing on the individual's unique biomarkers and environmental factors, we can create a highly specific environment for recovery. It's about giving the patient their life back, one step at a time.”

Accessing Care at New Era Medical

New Era Medical is currently accepting new patients who are seeking a different perspective on chronic disease management. The process begins with a comprehensive evaluation to determine if a patient is a candidate for regenerative protocols. This thorough intake ensures that every treatment plan is aligned with the patient's specific medical history and long-term health goals.

For those in Clearwater and the surrounding Tampa Bay regional areas, the clinic offers a supportive environment where complex cases are met with clinical expertise and genuine empathy. Patients interested in learning more about how these therapies may support their recovery journey are encouraged to schedule a consultation to discuss their options.

For more information on the services offered or to review clinical approaches to recovery, visit New Era Medica or explore their specific page on integrative regenerative medicine in Clearwate. For additional context on the long-term impacts of viral illness, patients may also reference established clinical data regarding treatments for long COVI.

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About New Era Medical

New Era Medical is an integrative wellness center located in Clearwater, FL. Led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, the practice specializes in regenerative medicine, chronic pain management, and specialized protocols for complex autoimmune and post-viral conditions. New Era Medical is committed to providing patients in Clearwater and surrounding areas with non-invasive, drug-free treatment options designed to restore function and improve overall quality of life. The clinic combines holistic principles with modern clinical applications to serve a diverse patient population seeking alternatives to traditional surgical interventions.