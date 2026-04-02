Projecting The Global Myopia Treatment Devices Market Size To Expand At A 7.57% CAGR Through 2032, Delveinsight Analysis

As per DelveInsight's assessment, The myopia treatment devices market is currently expanding, driven by the increasing prevalence of myopia worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, myopia, an uncorrected refractive error is the leading cause of vision impairment among individuals.

DelveInsight's “Myopia Treatment Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032” r eport provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Myopia Treatment Devices companies actively working in the market.

Explore the future of healthcare innovation with our comprehensive Myopia Treatment Devices Market Forecast. Stay ahead in the industry!

Myopia Treatment Devices Overview

Myopia Treatment Devices are specialized medical and optical devices used to manage and slow the progression of Myopia, a common vision condition where distant objects appear blurry. These devices are especially important in children and adolescents, where early intervention can help prevent severe vision impairment.

Key types include orthokeratology (Ortho-K) lenses, which temporarily reshape the cornea overnight; multifocal contact lenses, designed to reduce eye strain and control axial elongation; and atropine delivery systems, which support low-dose pharmacological treatment. Additionally, spectacle lenses with myopia control designs are increasingly used as non-invasive options.

Myopia Treatment Devices Market Insights

The myopia treatment devices market is currently witnessing strong growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of myopia worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, myopia an uncorrected refractive error is the leading cause of vision impairment and is also linked to a higher risk of conditions such as cataracts and glaucoma. Furthermore, WHO projections indicate that by 2050, myopia and high myopia are expected to impact approximately 52% (4,949 million) and 10% (925 million) of the global population, respectively.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global myopia treatment devices market size is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.57% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

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Recent Developments in the Myopia Treatment Devices Market Report



In January 2025, the ZEISS MEL 90 Excimer Laser received FDA approval, enhancing precision corneal reshaping for myopia correction in refractive surgery.

The FDA accepted the New Drug Application for SYD-101, a proprietary low-dose atropine formulation for pediatric myopia, in March 2025. A PDUFA target action date is set for October 23, 2025. If approved, it would become the first pharmaceutical indication for slowing myopia progression in U.S. children.

On May 25, 2021, CooperVision DreamLite® Ortho-K Lenses gained European approval for slowing the progression of myopia.

On May 12, 2021, Euclid Systems Corporation, a global leader in advanced orthokeratology and proactive myopia management, launched the latest breakthrough in overnight orthokeratology lens, Euclid MAX in the US. On April 07, 2021, Menicon entered into a global collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Vision to bring forward therapeutic contact lens-related products and services to manage the progression of myopia in children.

Key Players in the Myopia Treatment Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Myopia Treatment Devices market include- CooperVision (CooperCompanies), Johnson & Johnson, Essilor, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Menicon Co., Ltd., LUCID KOREA LTD., Alcon Inc., HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY, SynergEyes., SightGlass Vision, Inc., Ophtec BV, STAAR SURGICAL, Mark'ennovy, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Euclid Systems Corporation, NIDEK USA, Inc., HORUS S.n.C. di Risoldi & C – P, Falco lenses AG, and others.

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Market Analysis on the Myopia Treatment Devices Market

According to estimates, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the myopia medical devices market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of the condition in the region. For example, data published by the Government of Singapore in 2019 indicates that myopia rates in Singapore are among the highest globally, with around 65% of children affected by age 6 and 83% of young adults being myopic.

The myopia treatment devices market is fragmented to moderately competitive, with a mix of global vision care companies and regional players competing across contact lenses, spectacle lenses, and orthokeratology solutions. Leading players such as Johnson & Johnson Vision, EssilorLuxottica, CooperVision, and ZEISS dominate the market due to their strong brand presence, extensive distribution networks, and continuous product innovation.

Scope of the Myopia Treatment Devices Market Report



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022–2032

Myopia Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By Treatment Type: Corrective Lenses, Laser Eye Surgery, Lens Implant Surgery

Myopia Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Eye Glasses, Contact Lenses, Ortho-K Lenses, Phakic Intraocular Lenses, Excimer Laser Refractive Surgery Devices

Myopia Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and others

Myopia Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Key Myopia Treatment Devices Companies: CooperVision (CooperCompanies), Johnson & Johnson, Essilor, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Menicon Co., Ltd., LUCID KOREA LTD., Alcon Inc., HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY, SynergEyes., SightGlass Vision, Inc., Ophtec BV, STAAR SURGICAL, Mark'ennovy, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Euclid Systems Corporation, NIDEK USA, Inc., HORUS S.n.C. di Risoldi & C – P, Falco lenses AG, and others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the Myopia Treatment Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Myopia Treatment Devices Manufacturer

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