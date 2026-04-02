MENAFN - GetNews) How serious is a peanut allergy? The price of dehydrated garlic powder with a peanut allergen content of less than 2.5 is almost $1,000 per ton higher than dehydrated garlic powder without the peanut allergen content. Are you willing to spend that much money on a peanut allergy?

Australia begins treating infants for peanut allergies.

Under one of the world's first programs, Australian children with peanut allergies will be treated to build immunity against this potentially life-threatening condition.

Under the care of a designated pediatric hospital, affected infants will gradually receive increasing doses of peanut pollen every day for at least two years to reduce their sensitivity.

Australia is often called the "allergy capital of the world," with one in ten children diagnosed with a food allergy.

Peanut allergies affect approximately 3% of Australians by 12 months of age. Unlike other food allergies, few children can overcome it.

This could be a game-changer and stop this devastating allergic reaction.

The free program is only available to children under 12 months of age who have been diagnosed with a peanut allergy and are being treated at one of ten participating hospitals nationwide.

Project leader Tim Brettig told the BBC that the drug administration schedule will be carefully tailored to each child. He noted that some children may experience side effects, including allergic reactions, but these are minor and do not require treatment.

Professor Kirsten Perrett, Director of the National Centre of Excellence for Allergy, says: "Ultimately, we want to change the trajectory of allergic disease in Australia so that more children can go to school without the risk of life-threatening reactions to peanuts."

However, doctors emphasize that families should not experiment with oral immunotherapy at home without supervision.