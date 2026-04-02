Eforthink UWB Positioning Solution For Intelligent Torque Gun Management In Automotive Assembly Plants

MENAFN - GetNews) In the automotive manufacturing industry, assembly workshops face unique challenges hindering intelligent management-especially for high-precision torque guns, the key tool for bolt fastening in chassis, interior, and powertrain assembly lines. Eforthink uses Ultra-Wideband (UWB) positioning technology to address these pain points, offering a reliable solution for intelligent torque gun management in complex workshop environments.

Challenges in Automotive Assembly Workshop & Torque Gun Management

Automotive assembly, welding, and powertrain workshops have over 70% of their area occupied by steel structures, tooling, and material racks, causing severe signal multipath effects. Simultaneous operation of welding robots, servo presses, and variable frequency motors generates strong electromagnetic noise, disrupting traditional positioning technologies. Space constraints-with overhead cranes, air ducts, and AGV tracks-also require new equipment to be "installed high and with minimal footprint" to avoid interfering with material flow.

Improper torque gun management leads to bolt failure (increasing driving risks), time wasted on manual searching, rework from incorrect tightening, and poor data traceability. Traditional management relies on manual operations and paper records, with flaws in precision, traceability, and error prevention. Conventional positioning technologies fail here due to metal shielding, positioning drift, and false alarms causing line stoppages.

Why UWB Positioning Technology is the Optimal Choice

Intelligent torque gun positioning requires high precision, real-time performance, reliability, and concurrency-strengths inherent to UWB positioning technology.

Though UWB has a higher initial investment cost than traditional positioning technologies, it avoids losses from incorrect tightening and false alarm-induced line stoppages, making it a feasible solution to balance error prevention, efficiency, and cost.







Eforthink UWB Positioning Solution for Intelligent Torque Gun Management

Eforthink integrates UWB positioning with automotive workshop scenarios to provide a comprehensive solution for full-cycle intelligent torque gun management.

Real-Time Positioning & Visualization

UWB base stations cover the workshop, and positioning tags on torque guns upload real-time position data to the server. Users can view torque guns' real-time positions on the positioning software's GIS map, reducing manual searching and improving efficiency.

Intelligent Error Prevention with Electronic Fencing

With deployed UWB hardware, customers set electronic fences for each workstation. If a torque gun crosses the boundary, the system alarms and locks the gun, preventing wrong usage.

Data Traceability & Full-Lifecycle Management

The system stores positioning data, allowing users to query historical trajectories and push position/timestamp data to the MES system for full-lifecycle torque gun management.

Multi-Scenario Expansion & Cost Savings

Within UWB base station coverage, users can also manage material positions via tags, with all positioning objects sharing one system and GIS map.

Eforthink Supporting Hardware: Tool Positioning Terminal

Eforthink's tool positioning terminal, fixed on tools for real-time positioning, is rugged, durable, and equipped with an LED reminder to enhance searching efficiency.

In summary, Eforthink's UWB positioning solution effectively addresses the core pain points of torque gun management in complex automotive workshop environments. It not only ensures positioning accuracy and operational efficiency, but also reduces losses from errors and line stoppages, realizing cost savings while guaranteeing production safety and traceability, providing strong support for automotive manufacturers' intelligent transformation.