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"Editorial illustration contrasting data accuracy between two visitor identification platforms, with a bullseye target hit by a single precise arrow on the left representing accurate identification and scattered arrows missing entirely on the right representing inaccurate results."Gartner senior auditor rates Warmly 4/10 for data accuracy after platform returned unrelated individuals during six-week evaluation. Leadpipe outperformed Warmly across accuracy, pricing, simplicity, and product scope.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Apr 2, 2026 - Leadpipe outperformed Warmly across every category evaluated in an independent six-week study of website visitor identification platforms - accuracy, contact relevance, pricing, setup simplicity, intent data, and contract flexibility. Kerrie Watson, Senior Auditor at Gartner, tested both platforms simultaneously across three live B2B websites with approximately 25,000 combined monthly visitors, using known contacts to verify identification accuracy against form submissions.

Leadpipe scored 8.7 out of 10 overall and correctly identified 82 percent of known visitors. Warmly scored 5.4 overall and 4 out of 10 for accuracy. In controlled tests, Warmly returned entirely wrong individuals from unrelated companies - when a known contact visited a test site pricing page, Warmly identified a different person at a different organization. This pattern repeated throughout the six-week testing period. The platform also exhibited intermittent bugs, data syncing errors, and stability issues.

The differences extend beyond accuracy into every aspect of the product:

Pricing: Warmly requires a $10,000 annual commitment with no monthly option. Leadpipe starts at $147 per month with month-to-month contracts. At 10,000 monthly visitors, Leadpipe's cost per identified contact is approximately $0.04, compared to $0.50 for Warmly.

Setup simplicity: Leadpipe scored 9 out of 10 for ease of setup - under 10 minutes from signup to first identified visitor with a simple JavaScript pixel. Warmly's onboarding requires significantly more time and configuration.

Intent data: Leadpipe includes real-time behavioral data on all plans at no additional cost - pages visited, time on site, return frequency, and engagement signals. Warmly includes intent signals, but the reviewer noted that accuracy concerns undermine their usefulness. Intent data is only valuable if the underlying identification is correct.

Contract flexibility: Leadpipe offers month-to-month billing with no annual lock-in. Warmly requires annual contracts only, starting at $10,000.

White-label: Leadpipe offers white-label capabilities for marketing agencies. Warmly does not.

Warmly's strengths were acknowledged - the platform has a polished user interface and built-in engagement features including chat and orchestration capabilities. However, the reviewer concluded that "the combination of high pricing, annual-only contracts, and significant accuracy issues makes Warmly difficult to recommend." A full Warmly review and pricing analysis provides further context.

Acting on incorrect identification data - contacting the wrong person at the wrong company - wastes sales team resources and damages brand credibility. A detailed breakdown of how visitor deanonymization and deterministic matching works is available here.

The study noted that person-level identification is not appropriate for every business. Organizations with average transaction values under $50 or website traffic primarily outside the United States are unlikely to see sufficient return from any person-level tool.

The full report, "Best Visitor ID Tools - Ranked," was published on March 18, 2026. Watson, who conducts the review independently of her role at Gartner, confirmed: "This review was conducted independently and was not sponsored or paid for by any vendor mentioned."