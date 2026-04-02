Qatar Observes World Autism Awareness Day With Blue-Lit Landmarks And Buildings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Several governmental and key institutions across Qatar marked World Autism Awareness Day by illuminating their buildings and headquarters in blue, showing solidarity and support for individuals with autism.

Observed annually on April 2, the initiative aims to raise awareness about autism spectrum and promote inclusion within society. Government authorities and key institutions joined the global campaign by lighting up prominent landmarks and headquarters in blue.

In addition, many authorities expressed their support on social media by changing their profile icons to blue, while heartfelt messages of solidarity were shared across platforms throughout the day.

Some of the buildings lit up in blue included the Ministry of Interior's Wadi Al Sail headquarters, Ministry of Transport buildings, Ministry of Public Health building, Al Wahda Arches and Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Central Municipal Council building, Ministry of Labour building, Qatar Olympic Committee towers, Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs building, and the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) headquarters. The Supreme Judicial Council also participated by illuminating its family, enforcement, and criminal court buildings. Meanwhile, other ministries raised awareness by sharing messages of solidarity on social media.

In addition, the Qatar National Library honoured World Autism Awareness Day by recommending a selection of titles that provide insights, experiences, and knowledge on autism and neurodiversity, helping promote understanding and inclusion through reading and learning.

In conjunction with the observance, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) also lit up its buildings on the evening of April 2 and announced that a total of 993 male and female students on the autism spectrum are currently enrolled in government schools and kindergartens in Qatar, emphasizing its ongoing efforts to empower these students.

According to the United Nations, the 2026 observance of World Autism Awareness Day is being held under the theme“Autism and Humanity – Every Life Has Value.” The theme highlights and affirms the dignity and worth of all autistic individuals as an integral part of the human future.