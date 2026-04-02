Toll Brothers Honored At The New Jersey Builders Association Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toll Brothers New Jersey Division wins 10 awards, including Townhome Community of the Year for Canter Square and Active Adult Community of the Year for Regency at Cranbury

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Company's New Jersey division was recently honored with 10 awards at the Sales and Marketing Awards (SAM) ceremony presented by the New Jersey Builders Association held recently at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Two Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey were honored with the coveted“Community of the Year” award: Canter Square in Manalapan and Regency at Cranbury in Cranbury. The Toll Brothers Design Studio in Dayton was also honored with the Best Design Center award.

Presented by the New Jersey Builders Association, the SAM Awards honors home builders of the New Jersey Builders Associations who have made major contributions to the home building industry. The awards span categories from product and design to advertising, marketing, and professional achievements. Toll Brothers was selected as the winner in the following categories:



Grand Award, Community of the Year, Attached Community – Canter Square

Grand Award, Community of the Year, Active Adult Community – Regency at Cranbury

Best Design Center – New Jersey Design Studio

Best Sales Office over 800 Square Feet – Canter Square

Best Interior Merchandising for a Clubhouse – Canter Square

Best Outdoor Living Space and/or Outdoor Amenities – Canter Square

Best Attached Home for a Community with an Average Base Sales Price Over $700,000 – Canter Square: Coleston Home Design

Best Signage Program in a For Sale Housing Community – Regency at Cranbury

Best Marketing Strategy for a Detached Community – Regency at Cranbury Best Home in an Active Adult Community – Regency at Cranbury: Elmsleigh Home Design