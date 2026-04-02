Atlas Named To Newsweek's List Of Most Trustworthy Companies In America 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company ranked No. 17 in the Consulting and Professional Services Category.

DENVER, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, has been named to Newsweek's list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on April 1 and can be viewed on Newsweek.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 list was built on an innovative methodology consisting of two evaluation components:

Based on Investor Trust, Customer Trust and Employee Trust.Based on the Number of Mentions, Sentiment, Virality and Reach.

The 700 companies with the highest score have been awarded as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026.

Based on the results of the study, Atlas is proud to be recognized on Newsweek's list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

“Atlas is incredibly honored to be named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek. For us, trust is more than just a value - it's the foundation of every relationship we build with our employees, clients and the communities where we live and work,” said Jacque Hinman, Atlas Chief Executive Officer.“This recognition is a testament to the integrity, dedication and professionalism our teams demonstrate every single day. I am immensely proud of the work we do and grateful to our people, whose commitment to doing what's right continues to elevate Atlas and the impact we make across the country.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants:

Atlas provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, consulting and quality management services from more than 100 locations nationwide. With a talent base of 3,300 and $650 million in revenue, we deliver infrastructure and environmental solutions to public- and private-sector clients. To learn more about Atlas visit and follow us on LinkedIn | X | Facebook.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Lori Irvine Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications... Carolyn King Director of Communications...