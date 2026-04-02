UP Govt Cracks Down On Black Marketing 233 Firs, 20 Arrests

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 2 (IANS) In a strong crackdown on black marketing of petrol, diesel, and LPG, the Uttar Pradesh government has registered 233 FIRs and arrested 20 people since the statewide campaign was launched on March 12 on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, 19,882 raids were conducted across the state during this period.

While 20 individuals have been arrested so far, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 237 others.

Additionally, 33 cases have been registered specifically against LPG distributors, and 200 FIRs have been filed against other offenders involved in black marketing of cooking gas.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasised strict action against those indulging in black marketing and spreading rumours about shortages.

Officials said the ongoing drive is a direct outcome of his clear instructions to take firm action without disrupting the regular supply chain.

The department has issued strict warnings to all 4,107 LPG distributors in the state and has activated a 24-hour control room at the state level to monitor complaints.

District administrations have been directed to remain vigilant and conduct continuous field checks.

Despite the aggressive action against black marketers, the government maintained that the supply of petroleum products remains completely normal across Uttar Pradesh.

There are 12,888 functional petrol pumps in the state, and sales figures between March 28 and April 1 have remained at usual levels.

The state currently holds comfortable stocks of 97,000 kilolitres of petrol and 126,000 kilolitres of diesel.

Senior officials assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG as per demand.

They appealed to the public not to believe rumours and to report any instances of black marketing or artificial shortage immediately to the authorities.

The state government has made it clear that any attempt to create panic or indulge in profiteering through black marketing will be dealt with strictly.