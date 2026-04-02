Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Filming Stunts, Opening Doors While Driving? UAE Police Warn Motorists Of Dh2,000 Fine

Filming Stunts, Opening Doors While Driving? UAE Police Warn Motorists Of Dh2,000 Fine


2026-04-02 02:30:16
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

These reckless practices, often carried out to gain online fame or increase followers, are clear violations of traffic laws and pose a direct threat to motorists, passengers
    By: Ajanta Paul

    Chasing likes or the perfect selfie behind the wheel could cost lives, UAE authorities warn.

    Opening vehicle doors while driving and filming videos for social media popularity are among the dangerous behaviours Abu Dhabi Police have warned against, stressing that such actions can lead to serious accidents and endanger lives.

    Recommended For You UAE airlines update entry, transit rules for Iranian nationals

    Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against violators. The penalty for endangering others includes a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days. A fee of Dh50,000 must be paid to release the impounded vehicle.

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

    The warning comes as part of the authority's“Smart Road Safety” strategic priority, which aims to enhance safety across the emirate's roads.

    Police said these reckless practices, often carried out to gain online fame or increase followers, are clear violations of traffic laws and pose a direct threat to motorists, passengers, and pedestrians.

    Authorities urged drivers to act responsibly and adhere to safe driving behaviour at all times, emphasising that road safety is a shared responsibility. They added that seeking social media attention does not justify endangering lives.

    ALSO READ
      Watch: Sharjah Police seize 8 vehicles for stunts during rain Watch: Reckless driver caught live streaming while speeding on Abu Dhabi road UAE: Distracted drivers fail to notice traffic, plough into cars; police issue warning

    MENAFN02042026000049011007ID1110937046



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search