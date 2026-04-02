Filming Stunts, Opening Doors While Driving? UAE Police Warn Motorists Of Dh2,000 Fine

Chasing likes or the perfect selfie behind the wheel could cost lives, UAE authorities warn.

Opening vehicle doors while driving and filming videos for social media popularity are among the dangerous behaviours Abu Dhabi Police have warned against, stressing that such actions can lead to serious accidents and endanger lives.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against violators. The penalty for endangering others includes a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days. A fee of Dh50,000 must be paid to release the impounded vehicle.

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The warning comes as part of the authority's“Smart Road Safety” strategic priority, which aims to enhance safety across the emirate's roads.

Police said these reckless practices, often carried out to gain online fame or increase followers, are clear violations of traffic laws and pose a direct threat to motorists, passengers, and pedestrians.

Authorities urged drivers to act responsibly and adhere to safe driving behaviour at all times, emphasising that road safety is a shared responsibility. They added that seeking social media attention does not justify endangering lives.

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