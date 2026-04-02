Dubai's Commercial Property Prices Jump 28% In March Despite Regional Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's commercial property prices have risen by 28 per cent February 28 and March 19 compared to same period last year, reflecting confidence and trust in the emirate's market, data by real estate platform Property Finder show.

In the commercial market, several communities have seen growth in per-square-meter prices, including Dubai Investment Park Second, which saw a 323 per cent increase in growth YoY, while Al Safouh was up by 286 per cent.

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However, the commercial segment saw a dip in transaction volumes from the onset of the regional war until mid-March, down 44.2 per cent year-on-year.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said transactions are concentrating at higher values.

"The primary segment continues to show relative strength compared to the overall market, with transactions up to 1.9 per cent year-on-year across the same period (Feb 28 - March 19)," he told Khaleej Times.

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Dubai's commercial real estate sector was predicted to be heading for a “major reset” in the oncoming years, and recorded an impressive 77.9 per cent in sales value and 35.1 per cent in transaction volume in 2025.

Its office sales more than doubled during 2025 to Dh131.1 billion, the strongest performance in more than a decade, according to Cavendish Maxwell.

Broadly stable prices

Between February 28, the start of the Iran-Israel-US war, until March 19, total real estate transactions stood at 8,549 compared to 10,404 in the same period last year, amounting to Dh28 billion, compared to Dh32.7 billion the previous year, Sleiman added.

Prices have also remained broadly stable, Property Finder's data show, even as transaction volumes vary across segments. In the primary (off-plan) segment, primary transactions increased by 1.9 per cent YoY over the same period, even while overall transaction volumes declined.

Prices in this segment saw a slight, temporary adjustment during this period compared to the previous two weeks, down by 5.2 per cent.

“Importantly, year-on-year transaction values from the same period are up 15.9 per cent, despite lower volumes, indicating demand for premium properties. This points to buyers continuing to transact, but at higher-values, which indicates sustained market confidence,” Sleiman said.

In recent weeks, the real estate company found that activity has slowed as more buyers become more cautious. However, engagement remains fairly stable, with only a "slight dip," the CRO said.

Khaleej Times previously reported that buyers are taking a more measured approach rather than ceasing to buy altogether. Data by betterhomes, a Dubai-based property brokerage, show that buyer inquiries are rising 38 per cent week-on-week, while other brokers say they are closing at pre-conflict pricing.

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