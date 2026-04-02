MRM Stables Dominant In Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) MRM Stables lifted the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup at Dubai International Endurance City in Seeh Al Salam on Wednesday after Abdulla Abdulrahman Al Bastaki sealed the fate of the showpiece event of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival just past the half-way stage of the competition.

Riding Bullio Charles, Al Bastaki turned up the heat during the third and penultimate phase of the 120 km ride and took over the summit, thereafter doing just enough to ensure a simple but commanding 29 second victory.

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The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup brought the curtains down on the annual Festival of endurance riding.

Al Bastaki began the day placed 23rd, but knew there was no reason to fret even though Fatma Jassem Al Marri, winner of the Private Stables Competition the day before, seized the initiative at the end of the first phase spanning 40 km when riding the Al Bawadi Stables-owned Dja De Beders.

Al Marri failed to hold on to the lead during the course of the second loop over 35 kms and dropped one spot leaving Mohammed Rashed Mugheer on M7 Endurance Stables' Zeus FF in command.

Al Bastaki had moved up to 15th during the second loop and decided to push hard during the third phase over 25 km, a manoeuvre that yielded fruit immediately with the MRM Stables rider finding himself in command of the competition.

Maintaining the lead was going to be tricky, but both Al Bastaki and Bullio Charles were up to it and ensured nothing came in between them and a well-deserved success as they finished with 29 seconds to spare having scripted a time of four hours 23 minutes and 28 seconds (4:23:28).

Finishing second with a time of 4:23:57 was F3 Stables' French lady rider Lea Vandekerckhove on A'Bandom's Moonshadow, even as the UAE's Mohamed Adel Al Hosani took third for Al Reef Ajban II Stables aboard SC Bonito with 4:24:16 on the clock.

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Equestrian Club, Ahmed Rashid Al Kaabi, General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, and Ahmad Saeed Al Falasi, Director of Joint Ventures and Strategic Relations, were present at the trophy presentation ceremony.

The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival comprised four rides and began on March 23 with the 120 km Ladies Ride won by ABH Stables' Sara Hasan Ahmed on Wayward.

The festival resumed after a bout of inclement weather with the Al Yamamah Cup for Mares on March 30, an event won narrowly by M7 Endurance Stables after Hamdan Ahmad Al Mansoori's success in the saddle aboard SW Jashfiya AA 50.

The third event on the Festival's schedule was the Private Stables Ride held on March 31, where riding with absolute consistency Fatma Jassem Al Marri claimed a facile victory for SM Private Stables on the back of Celebryta.

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