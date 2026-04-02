IPL: Backed At No. 4, Rizvi Repays Delhi's Faith With Match-Winning 70

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Following his impressive half-century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sameer Rizvi revealed that clarity in his role from the team management played a key part in his performance.

Rizvi said the DC coaches had asked him to bat at No. 4 with a clear brief - play attacking, positive cricket - while assuring him of their full backing.

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Delhi Capitals kicked off their IPL campaign in style, registering a commanding six-wicket win over LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

“The coaches told me I would bat at No. 4, backed me fully, and asked me to play positive cricket. I just wanted to contribute and help the team win,” Rizvi said.

The young batter also acknowledged his limited experience in the IPL, stressing the importance of staying grounded early in the season.

“I haven't played many innings in the IPL. The tournament has just started, so my focus is to take it one game at a time and perform consistently,” he added.

The 22-year-old, who made his IPL debut in 2024, remained unbeaten on 70 off 47 balls, anchoring the chase as DC overhauled a target of 142 with six wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

The victory also extended Delhi Capitals' dominance over LSG, marking their fifth consecutive win against the Lucknow-based franchise.

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