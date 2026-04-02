UAE Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Deadly Floods In Pakistan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Pakistan over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Heavy rain and storms have killed at least 45 people over the past few days across Afghanistan and Pakistan, disaster officials in both countries said Monday.

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Rain sweeping across Afghanistan since Thursday has caused floods and landslides in multiple provinces.

Across the border in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 17 people were killed and 56 wounded since Wednesday, the provincial disaster management authority said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, affirmed that the UAE expresses its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan in this tragic event.

The authority also wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

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