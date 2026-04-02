UAE Companies Launch New Support Programmes To Help Businesses Survive Ongoing Regional Conflict

As ongoing regional conflict continues, a shift is quietly taking place across the UAE. Instead of focusing inward, many established companies are turning outward, using their platforms, spaces, and resources to support smaller, homegrown businesses.

From beauty salons to PR agencies and fintech firms, a collective effort is emerging, one that prioritises community, collaboration, and long-term resilience.

From visibility to real access

Across the beauty industry, support is taking a physical form.

Bedashing Beauty Lounge, part of Omorfia Group, has launched The Bedashing Collective, an initiative that opens dedicated spaces across its Dubai and Abu Dhabi branches to showcase homegrown Emirati brands.

“We are a homegrown brand that has been part of the UAE for over 17 years, and we truly believe in the country's vision, one that empowers people, supports entrepreneurship, and creates growth opportunities,” said Loujeine Alhabash, marketing manager at Bedashing Beauty Lounge.

“At this time, we felt it was important to go beyond our role as a beauty destination and use our spaces to support the wider community. The Bedashing Collective was born from this mindset, to create a platform where local Emirati brands can be seen, discovered, and celebrated.”

Each branch will feature one brand, giving small businesses direct access to customers in a setting they would not typically have.

The response has been immediate.

“We've seen strong interest from local brands who are eager for platforms that allow them to connect with customers in a meaningful way. Even ahead of the in-branch launch, the social media response has been overwhelming,” Alhabash said.

Beyond visibility, the goal is to create real interaction.

“Being part of a physical space allows them to tell their story, receive direct feedback, and build relationships, something that is often challenging for small businesses, especially those operating primarily online.”

While the initiative launches in April, Bedashing is already looking at its long-term potential.

“Our intention is to continue supporting local brands for as long as there is a need,” she added.

Elsewhere in the industry, support is also being driven by community-led amplification. Snob Beauty Salon has called on its audience to spotlight local brands, encouraging customers to tag and share homegrown businesses, turning social media into a discovery tool.

Support beyond social media

For some companies, the focus is on providing practical tools and expertise.

Brazen MENA, an independent PR and communications agency, has launched UNITE, an initiative designed to support small businesses with the kind of strategic guidance they often lack access to.

Through the programme, selected businesses will receive complimentary PR campaigns, leadership coaching sessions, and access to a practical communications guide aimed at helping them stay visible and navigate uncertain market conditions.

“As an independent business ourselves, we understand the pressure,” said Louise Jacobson, managing partner at Brazen MENA.“We wanted to do something practical and real to support the independent business community we are part of.”

The initiative reflects a growing recognition that visibility alone is not enough, and that many SMEs need structured support to sustain growth.

Financial relief and ecosystem support

At a larger scale, support is also coming through financial and institutional channels.

Qashio, in collaboration with Dubai Chambers, has launched“Qashio For You", a programme offering more than Dh10 million in financial relief and incentives to SMEs across Dubai.

The initiative includes waived set-up fees, deferred payments, cashback rewards, and educational webinars aimed at helping businesses manage cash flow and strengthen financial resilience.

“In challenging market conditions, access to liquidity and control can make a measurable difference,” said Armin Moradi, founder and CEO of Qashio.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to the business community, not just as a service provider, but as a long-term partner.”

With SMEs making up over 95 per cent of businesses in the UAE, such efforts play a critical role in maintaining economic stability and supporting employment.

A collective shift

While these initiatives vary in scale and approach, from a single shelf in a salon to multi-million-dirham financial programmes, they point to the same shift.

Support is no longer limited to individual efforts. It is becoming part of a wider ecosystem where businesses, both large and small, are increasingly interconnected.

At a time when uncertainty continues to test resilience, the message across industries is becoming clearer, growth is no longer just about competing, but about showing up for each other.

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