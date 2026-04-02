Markets On Edge After Trump Clouds Iran War Outlook

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Global markets are likely to face renewed volatility after US President Trump's address on Wednesday night on the Iran conflict introduced fresh uncertainty around the trajectory and outcome of the war, warns the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

Nigel Green's comments come as investors reassess positioning following a speech that combined signals of a near-term conclusion with continued threats of escalation and no clear resolution on key risks, including control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Equities had rallied strongly in recent sessions on expectations that the conflict could end within weeks.

However, Trump's latest remarks stopped short of confirming a clear timeline, stating instead that the war is“nearing completion” while also emphasising the need to“finish the job.”

At the same time, the US president reiterated threats against Iranian infrastructure if a deal is not reached, while suggesting that allies may need to take greater responsibility for protecting critical energy routes.

The deVere CEO says this combination of messages complicates the market narrative.

“Investors were positioning for a clean, short-duration conflict. Now, the picture is more complex. There's still no confirmation of how or when this ends, and that changes how markets will price risk.”

One of the most important factors remains the outlook for oil.

Earlier declines in crude prices were driven by expectations of reduced disruption to supply.

A rebound in oil prices would feed through to inflation, potentially influencing interest rate expectations and weighing on equity markets.

The deVere CEO notes that currency and commodity markets are likely to respond first.

The speech also highlighted a broader issue: the lack of a clearly defined end state.

Trump indicated that the US could conclude its involvement without securing a full resolution, including the reopening of key shipping routes. This raises the possibility of a partial outcome that leaves underlying tensions unresolved.

Nigel Green warns that such a scenario would be challenging for markets.

The reaction is likely to be most visible in equity markets, which had been buoyed by expectations of a rapid de-escalation.

The situation remains highly fluid, with ongoing diplomatic efforts and the potential for further developments in the coming days.

The chief executive emphasises that markets are now being driven by shifting probabilities rather than confirmed outcomes.

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Latest episode:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411