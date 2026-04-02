Andersen Consulting Adds Multiplica

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Multiplica, a digital consulting firm that helps organizations design, build, and scale impactful digital experiences.

Founded in Spain with a presence in Latin America and the U.S., Multiplica focuses on user research and discovery, customer experience research, digital strategy, data modeling and analysis, report automation and data visualization, conversion rate optimization, product design, and user experience design. The firm helps organizations accelerate digital transformation by building digital capabilities, teams, and assets that advance expertise across digital products, consulting, and talent development. Multiplica enables clients to forecast emerging trends in digital experience and transform their businesses through enhanced digital channels and customer engagement.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting represents an exciting opportunity to extend our reach and impact,” said David Boronat, CEO of Multiplica.“By combining Multiplica's strengths in digital product development, growth marketing, and technology with Andersen's global consulting capabilities, we will be able to deliver greater value and innovation to clients around the world.”

“Multiplica's capabilities and expertise complement our consulting platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Together, we will help organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve lasting impact through solutions that integrate insight and execution.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

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