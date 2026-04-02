PM Modi Hails Passage Of Jan Vishwas Bill As Major Boost To Ease Of Living, Ease Of Doing Business

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, describing it as a significant step towards creating a trust-based governance system that will greatly enhance ease of living and ease of doing business in India.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote:“A big boost to 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business'... It's a matter of immense delight that Parliament has passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026. This Bill strengthens a trust-based framework that empowers our citizens. It marks the end of rules and regulations that are outdated. At the same time, it ensures speedy disposal of cases, reduces litigation burden with decriminalisation. What is also noteworthy is the consultative approach with which this Bill was drafted. My compliments to all those who have given their insights towards the drafting of the Bill and supported it in Parliament.”

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill by voice vote on Thursday, a day after the Lok Sabha cleared it.

The legislation seeks to amend 79 central Acts administered by 23 Ministries and modifies a total of 784 provisions.

Out of these, 717 provisions are being decriminalised to promote ease of doing business, while 67 provisions have been amended to facilitate ease of living.

The Bill also rationalises more than 1,000 offences by removing outdated and redundant provisions.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, while replying to the debate, said the Bill would particularly benefit common citizens, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and sectors like animal husbandry.

He added that the government has corrected the shortcomings of the previous version by making penalties fairer and increasing them where necessary.

The Bill replaces criminal penalties such as imprisonment with monetary fines, warnings, or improvement notices for many minor, technical, and procedural offences.

For instance, certain violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the National Highways Act that earlier attracted jail terms will now attract only civil penalties.

The legislation is seen as a major regulatory reform that moves away from a colonial-era approach of excessive punishment towards a more modern, trust-based system.

It is expected to significantly reduce the compliance burden on citizens and businesses while improving the overall regulatory environment.