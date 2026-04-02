Kamal Nath's 'No LPG Shortage' Remark: BJP's Vallabh Says He Should 'Teach' Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Gourav Vallabh on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress, suggesting that senior party leader Kamal Nath should "give tuition" to Rahul Gandhi after the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister contradicted the party's narrative on the alleged LPG shortage.

Reacting to Kamal Nath's statement in Chhindwara that there is "no shortage of LPG" and that "an environment is being created" to suggest otherwise, Vallabh said: "Kamal Nath should give tuition to Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi should take tuition from Kamal Nath between 4 and 5 in the evening, from Anand Sharma between 5 and 6 on how India's foreign policy is strong, and from Shashi Tharoor between 6 and 7..."

Vallabh highlighted what he described as contradictions within the Congress ranks.

While the party has been attacking the Centre and state governments over alleged shortages of LPG and petroleum products, Kamal Nath denied any crisis.

The BJP leader further said that several senior Congress leaders are now speaking in a different tone from Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to Anand Sharma's recent remarks on the government's handling of the West Asia situation, Vallabh said: "They are saying the exact opposite of what Rahul Gandhi says in his election speeches, where he repeatedly makes statements that embarrass the country. These former Congress leaders are saying that today, whether it is foreign policy, economic policy, cultural policy, or political policy, India is at its golden phase."

Vallabh also criticised Rahul Gandhi's recent parliamentary conduct and his comments on the CAPF Administration Bill.

“Rahul Gandhi has no faith in the traditions of Parliament. Now you say you weren't given a chance to speak. When Parliament is in session, you don't engage,” he said.

Taking a final dig at the Congress manifesto released for the Assam Assembly polls, Vallabh said,“Rahul Gandhi, you don't need any manifesto. The Congress party is heading for its biggest defeat.”

Kamal Nath's remarks have drawn political attention, as the Congress has been raising the issue of LPG shortage as a poll plank in several states.

Political observers say the episode reflects differing views within the party.