US Expected To Impose 100% Tariffs On Certain Drugs: Report
-
Italiano
it
USA verso imposizione di dazi al 100% su alcuni farmaci
Original
Read more: USA verso imposizione di dazi al 100% su alcuni fa
The new duties would be imposed through Section 232, which provides for the launch of an investigation before deciding whether to approve them.
In December 2025, Trump announced agreements with nine pharmaceutical firms, including Switzerland's Novartis and Genentech (a subsidiary of Swiss giant Roche), to reduce the price on certain medical products.More More Healthcare innovation Swiss pharma's global success meets worries at home
This content was published on Feb 13, 2026 Switzerland's two biggest pharmaceutical companies are doing well. Why is the country so worried?Read more: Swiss pharma's global success meets worries at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment