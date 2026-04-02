US Expected To Impose 100% Tariffs On Certain Drugs: Report

The new duties would be imposed through Section 232, which provides for the launch of an investigation before deciding whether to approve them.

In December 2025, Trump announced agreements with nine pharmaceutical firms, including Switzerland's Novartis and Genentech (a subsidiary of Swiss giant Roche), to reduce the price on certain medical products.

This content was published on Feb 13, 2026 Switzerland's two biggest pharmaceutical companies are doing well. Why is the country so worried?