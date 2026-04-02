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US Expected To Impose 100% Tariffs On Certain Drugs: Report

US Expected To Impose 100% Tariffs On Certain Drugs: Report


2026-04-02 02:12:18
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The administration of United States President Donald Trump is preparing to impose 100% tariffs on certain drugs. The Financial Times reports that the tariffs could be announced later today and will be applied to pharma companies that have not reached an agreement with the White House. This content was published on April 2, 2026 - 10:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it USA verso imposizione di dazi al 100% su alcuni farmaci Original Read more: USA verso imposizione di dazi al 100% su alcuni fa

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The new duties would be imposed through Section 232, which provides for the launch of an investigation before deciding whether to approve them.

In December 2025, Trump announced agreements with nine pharmaceutical firms, including Switzerland's Novartis and Genentech (a subsidiary of Swiss giant Roche), to reduce the price on certain medical products.

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