Swiss Government Issues Counter-Proposal To Responsible Business Initiative
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Contre-projet du Conseil fédéral pour des entreprises responsables
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Read more: Contre-projet du Conseil fédéral pour des entreprises respons
A first popular initiative on the subject failed at the ballot box in 2020, winning a majority of the people but not of the cantons. To succeed, a popular initiative must be adopted by a double-majority.
A counter-proposal came into force in 2022, obliging multinationals to present a sustainability report in addition to a traditional annual report. According to the authors of the first initiative, this counter-proposal“had no effect”, so they submitted a new responsible business initiative.More More Global trade More than a third of Swiss companies report irregularities
This content was published on Oct 1, 2025 In 2024, more than one third of Swiss companies were affected by illegal and unethical behaviour within their organisation or in their supply chain. Swiss companies are therefore less affected than average. This is the conclusion of the Whistleblowing 2025 report published today by the EQS Group and the Graubünden University of Applied Sciences (UAS).Read more: More than a third of Swiss companies report irregular
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