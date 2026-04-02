Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF)

02-Apr-2026 / 12:43 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, UK, 2 April 2026 Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE: VOF) VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) posted a 12-month NAV total return (TR) in sterling terms to end-February 2026 of 5.4%, bringing its annualised five- and 10-year returns to 7.5% and 12.2%, respectively. The VN Index's return of 33.8% in the 12 months to end-February 2026 remains distorted by the exceptionally strong return of stocks related to the Vingroup conglomerate. VOF's manager highlights that recent team changes led to improved private deal origination, allowing VOF to secure rights to four privately negotiated deals and pre-IPO investments (worth over $70m) in the six months to end-2025, all of which have added to returns as of end-March 2026. VOF also made progress in restructuring some of its private investments that defaulted amid the 2022 property crisis. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: ... +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn X YouTube Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

