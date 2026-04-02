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Dividend Declaration


2026-04-02 02:10:51
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
Dividend Declaration
02.04.2026 / 14:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 02 April 2026
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 April 2026, record date as of the 10 April 2026 & payment date is the 08 May 2026:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.263100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.285600
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.319800
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.337400
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.274800
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.192400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.142400
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.215600
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.195800
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.156200
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.155900
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.146100
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.195800
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.144300
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.199700
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.256500
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000QOLLXO2 0.175900
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000CYGD0V1 0.056600
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.298900
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.056800
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0005S7BIT0 0.088200
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.189400
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.246200
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000C3S79I0 1.163100
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.959100
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.014700
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.079200
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.088600
JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.304600
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.085500
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.113600
JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000XE6ELZ8 0.022500
JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000JLILKH0 0.085400
JPM Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0006UQKVQ0 0.006700
JPM US Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000K4JG8P9 0.029300
JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000L91HR40 0.073900
JPM Climate Change Solutions Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000V4JSM06 0.036100
JPM Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000A9QKUV7 0.100700
JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HZSZFP6 0.798800
JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.243300
Enquiries:
Matheson
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .

02.04.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet:
ISIN: IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE0003UVYC20, IE000U5MJOZ6, IE000U9J8HX9, IE00BL0BMX65, IE000AP27VA7, IE000UPAYVL7, IE0006YCYW06, IE000RE0SQM6, IE000DDR6DS3, IE0006FIW9Z0, IE0006CJGQR9, IE000QOLLXO2, IE000CYGD0V1, IE000WGK3YY5, IE000Y4K4833, IE0005S7BIT0, IE000HFXP0D2, IE00005YSIA4, IE000C3S79I0, IE00BN4RDY28, IE000DS9ZCL4, IE00BJK9H860, IE000783LRG9, IE000TZT3JJ0, IE0001O84583, IE000FYTRRJ6, IE000XE6ELZ8, IE000JLILKH0, IE0006UQKVQ0, IE000K4JG8P9, IE000L91HR40, IE000V4JSM06, IE000A9QKUV7, IE000HZSZFP6, IE00064TWYK9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2303248

End of News EQS News Service

2303248 02.04.2026 GMT/BST

MENAFN02042026004691010666ID1110936865



EQS Group

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