daydream / Key word(s): Private Equity/Miscellaneous

daydream Raises $15M Series A to Build the World's Best AI-Native Agency for SEO

02.04.2026 / 18:35 CET/CEST

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SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- daydream, a leading AI-native agency for organic search, today announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by WndrCo, along with First Round Capital and Basis Set Ventures. The round brings daydream's total funding to $21 million and will be used to accelerate hiring, product development, and go-to-market expansion. "We are thrilled to have such backing and endorsement from top-tier venture firms," said Thenuka Karunaratne, CEO and Co-Founder of daydream. "We're bringing world-class SEO expertise, paired with agents, to every high-growth company and enabling maximum velocity in one of the most complex marketing channels to master." Most tools today tell you how a company shows up in SEO and AI search. daydream goes beyond observability to drive outcomes through strategy and execution, an AI-native agency combining SEO agents with top experts to deliver full-service search support. "The SEO market is massive, and AI is changing it faster than most companies can keep up. We backed daydream because Thenuka and Shravan understand this space better than anyone we've met, and they've built the product to prove it. The teams that figure out organic search in the age of AI will have an unfair advantage, and daydream is the company helping them get there," said ChenLi Wang, General Partner at WndrCo. daydream's approach combines three things: the daydream method, a framework covering seven levers of organic growth from keyword strategy to AI visibility; SEO agents that execute faster than traditional agencies and automate search execution at scale; and a dedicated Growth Lead assigned to every customer, an SEO expert responsible for strategy, quality, and outcomes. "SEO requires deep expertise, fast execution, and the ability to adapt as search itself evolves," said Shravan Rajinikanth, CTO and Co-Founder of daydream. "Most companies are still optimizing for a version of search that no longer exists. We're building agents that can think, strategize, and execute everything a senior SEO practitioner can, and do it at the speed and scale that the age of generative AI demands." The AI-native agency is an emerging category in the venture-backed world. In its Request for Startups for Spring 2026, Y Combinator ranked AI-native agencies #3 among the startup categories it most wants to fund. daydream's Series A funding is a bet that combining agents with human expertise is the most effective model for SEO and AI search at scale. About daydream daydream is a leading AI-native agency that delivers an unfair advantage in organic search by combining a proven methodology with SEO agents and dedicated experts through full-service support. Learn more at withdaydream Contact

Kim Huong Tran

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