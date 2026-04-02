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Lok Sabha Passes Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 To Decriminalise Minor Offences, Boost Ease Of Doing Business
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 2 (KNN) The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026, aimed at decriminalising minor offences and rationalising regulatory provisions to enhance ease of doing business and living.
Major Decriminalisation Push
As part of the reforms 717 provisions will be decriminalised, 67 provisions will be amended to improve ease of living and over 1,000 offences will be rationalised, including removal of outdated and redundant clauses.
The move is expected to significantly reduce compliance burden, particularly for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Focus on Ease of Business and Living
Speaking on the Bill, Piyush Goyal said the reforms would benefit businesses and citizens by simplifying regulatory frameworks and promoting trust-based governance.
The legislation introduces measures such as revision of fines and penalties proportionate to offences, appointment of adjudicating officers and establishment of appellate authorities for dispute resolution.
Wide-Ranging Legal Reforms
The Bill proposes amendments to several key laws, including Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, Life Insurance Corporation Act 1956, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act 2013, Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, among others.
It also covers sectors such as real estate, coal, mining, shipping, petroleum, power, railways, copyright, and patents.
The Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 is seen as a major regulatory reform step, aimed at reducing criminal liability for minor business-related offences and fostering a more compliance-friendly and investment-oriented environment in India.
(KNN Bureau)
Major Decriminalisation Push
As part of the reforms 717 provisions will be decriminalised, 67 provisions will be amended to improve ease of living and over 1,000 offences will be rationalised, including removal of outdated and redundant clauses.
The move is expected to significantly reduce compliance burden, particularly for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Focus on Ease of Business and Living
Speaking on the Bill, Piyush Goyal said the reforms would benefit businesses and citizens by simplifying regulatory frameworks and promoting trust-based governance.
The legislation introduces measures such as revision of fines and penalties proportionate to offences, appointment of adjudicating officers and establishment of appellate authorities for dispute resolution.
Wide-Ranging Legal Reforms
The Bill proposes amendments to several key laws, including Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, Life Insurance Corporation Act 1956, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act 2013, Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, among others.
It also covers sectors such as real estate, coal, mining, shipping, petroleum, power, railways, copyright, and patents.
The Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 is seen as a major regulatory reform step, aimed at reducing criminal liability for minor business-related offences and fostering a more compliance-friendly and investment-oriented environment in India.
(KNN Bureau)
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