Rosctl Scheme Extended To Boost Textile Exports, Support Msmes
The extension has been notified without any changes to the existing guidelines, ensuring continuity for exporters, particularly in the labour-intensive textile sector.
Launched in March 2019, the RoSCTL scheme aims to refund embedded State and Central taxes and levies that are not covered under other mechanisms. Based on the principle of zero-rating of exports, the scheme seeks to enhance the global competitiveness of India's apparel and made-ups exports by ensuring that unrefunded taxes do not add to export costs.
The scheme has been a key support mechanism for the textile sector, especially for MSME exporters, who form a significant share of beneficiaries.
In parallel, the government has also continued the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme from April 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026. The scheme covers textile products not included under RoSCTL, particularly those outside Chapters 61, 62 and 63 of the ITC (HS) classification.
An official statement said that the combined continuation of both schemes is expected to provide comprehensive support across the textile value chain.
(KNN Bureau)
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