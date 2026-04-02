Biomednewsbreaks - Nurexone Biologic Inc. (TSX.V: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) Wins BOLD Awards VII Healthcare Honor, Engages IBN For Investor Outreach

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of NurExone Biologic and may include paid advertising.

NurExone Biologic (TSX.V: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) announced it received first place in the Healthcare category at the BOLD Awards VII Gala held March 27, 2026, in Barcelona, recognizing its leadership in exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries, and also provided a corporate update highlighting its selection by a panel of global industry leaders. The company further reported plans to engage Investor Brand Network (IBN), subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to support investor awareness efforts beginning April 1, 2026, including distribution of news and updates across more than 5,000 outlets, with a monthly fee of $6,500 under a one-year agreement aimed at strengthening market visibility and long-term shareholder value.

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About NurExone

NurExone is a TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top, a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

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BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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