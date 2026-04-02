Solar Is Establishing Its Dominance Among Energy Sources

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solar power has surged from supplying 1% of global electricity in 2015 to roughly 10% today, outpacing nuclear generation and growing faster than any other energy source this century. Worldwide capacity reached approximately 2,900 gigawatts in 2025, and if current expansion rates continue, installations could hit 9,000 gigawatts by 2030, meeting over 20% of planetary energy demand.

As companies like Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) also make progress in transforming maritime transport to run on electricity instead of fossil fuel, the electrification of the transport...

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GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.